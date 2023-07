As the largest spherical structure in the world, this new megaproject is creating a lot of buzz worldwide. Construction on the Las Vegas MSG Sphere is now complete and it was fully illuminated for the first time to celebrate the Fourth of July. As part of the special event, the giant ball displayed a multitude of displays including the American flag, an eyeball, a basketball and even Earth itself. The venue is scheduled to open on the 29th of September with a concert by U2.