Instagram Rich List Reveals The App’s Highest Earners

If you’re an influential celebrity, companies will pay you big bucks to share something about them on social media. According to Hopper HQ, here are the ones charging huge fees for sponsored messages.

Topping this year’s Instagram Rich List for the second year is Kylie Jenner, who nets a whopping $1.26 million for a single post to her 141 million followers. Just shy of the million-dollar mark is Ariana Grande.

Sports figures dot the entire rundown. Cristiano Ronaldo can get $975,000, while Neymar da Silva Santos Junior and Lionel Messi ask for well over $500K.

Don’t feel too bad for Adam Gallagher for sitting at number 100. The model/influencer still earns $8,400 per post.

How do you feel about celebrities taking in money for their social media posts?