Next week in the US, Instagram will start hiding “likes.”
Instagram said they are making the change, in a quest to become the safest place on the internet.
Instagram is not the only social media platform making changes. Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have all experimented with removing engagement metrics from their platforms.
Instagram has also removed offensive or divisive comments and photos.
What do you think of hiding “likes?”
Instagram Will Test Hiding ‘Likes’ in the US Starting Next Week
