Instead of Christmas, Andy Grammer celebrates the "sweet time" of the holiday season

ABC/Paula Lobo

ABC/Paula LoboMost celebrities will be glad to tell you their Christmas plans, and there are plenty who celebrate both Christmas and Hanukkah, which started Sunday night. But one celebrity who doesn't celebrate either of those is Andy Grammer, because his religion's big holiday takes place in February.



Like some eight million others around the world, Andy follows the Bahá'í [bah-HY] Faith, which was formally established in 1863. As Andy explains, "It's all about unity of religion...that there is one God through all the religions."

So while the Bahá'í Faith doesn't celebrate the birth of Jesus, Andy tells ABC Audio, "We're not, like, anti-Christmas by any means. But the Bahá'í holiday...comes at the end of February."

However, he adds, "My wife's family celebrates Christmas, so there's gonna be some of that going on for sure!"

Andy and his wife also have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Louisiana "Louie" K, so they're well aware that she'll grow up surrounded by Christmas stuff. But as Andy notes, there's plenty to appreciate about the holiday season, even if you don't celebrate.

"It's really...it's like a sweet time. Trees lit up are freaking awesome!" Andy says. "So it's about finding ways to still enjoy it and make sure she gets a lot of different experiences."

Andy and his wife will be getting a special present next year: In October, they announced that they're expecting their second child, a girl.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.