Instead Of Divorce, Sly & The Family Heading To Reality TV

Remember when Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer almost got divorced? Well, Stallone admits he put work ahead of his family. But he adds, quote, “That is a tragic mistake which won’t happen again.”

One way he’s correcting that mistake is by doing one of those Kardashian-style family reality shows.

In a new profile in the “Hollywood Reporter”, he says, quote, “I thought it would be the ultimate home movie.

“This is a chance where I’m going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action and I get to see them in action. What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity.”

But Stallone admits he’s been, quote, “taking a lot of [crap]” from people for doing the show.

In the article, Sly also talks about being shut out of the “Rocky” franchise and not being in “Creed 3”, his friendship with Arnold Schwarzenegger, turning down $34 million in the ’80s to make “Rambo 4” . . .

Learning to find the humor in his many Razzie nominations, his regret over passing on “Witness”, his very short dalliance with drugs, and “Get Carter” being his most underrated movie.