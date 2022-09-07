Interactive Bruce Springsteen exhibit opening at LA’s Grammy Museum next month

Courtesy of The Grammy Museum

A new exhibition celebrating the performance history of Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band will open October 15 at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

“Bruce Springsteen Live!” will look at the rock legend and his group’s journey from playing Jersey Shore bars to thrilling stadiums across the world with their dynamic marathon concerts.

The exhibition, which is being presented by the Grammy Museum in partnership with The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music at Monmouth University, will feature artifacts spanning Bruce and the band’s 49-year history, as well as interactive displays, concert footage and interviews.

Items on display will include stage costumes and props, concert posters, photos and instruments, including Springsteen’s Born to Run Esquire guitar, the late Clarence Clemons‘ saxophone, Max Weinberg‘s Tunnel of Love drum kit and the late Danny Federici‘s accordion.

In addition, fans will have the chance to submit a video of them seeing Springsteen and the E Street Band live that may be incorporated into a film presentation shown at the exhibit. Videos can be submitted at GrammyMuseum.formstack.com.

The Grammy Museum is inviting fans to visit the L.A. institution on September 23, Springsteen’s 73rd birthday, to share their Bruce stories and wish The Boss a happy birthday on camera.

“Bruce Springsteen Live!” will be on display at the museum through April 2, before traveling to a new location.

“Few performers embody the soul and excitement of live rock ‘n’ roll like Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band,” says Grammy Museum Executive Director Robert Santelli. “This exhibit will give fresh insight into how they’ve been able to remain one of the greatest live acts for five decades.”

Visit GrammyMuseum.org for more info.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.