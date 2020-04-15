Interested In A Cyber Lapdance? Chippendales Dancers Are Offering Virtual Shows!

The pandemic doesn’t slow desires, does it?

To quench the thirst of those who need it, the world-famous Chippendales dancers are offering a virtual show.

Chippendales At Home offers 40-minute parties with at least 2 dancers. You’ll be able to chat and flirt with them. Of course, your cyber lap dance is included as well.

Free virtual parties are being held for healthcare workers and first responders. If you had a ticket to attend an upcoming Chippendales show, you can redeem it for the online session.

Find out more here!

How “thirsty” has the lockdown made you?