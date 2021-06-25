‘Interview With the Vampire’ Series Coming Soon

AMC has given the green light to a series based on the Anne Rice novel Interview with the Vampire. The project will be an eight-part series based on the book that was a blockbuster movie back in 1994 starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. This deal comes on the heels of AMC networks gaining the rights to 18 of Rice’s novels last year. The network is hoping to take the stories and make a franchise out of it on its channels and streaming platform. Look for Interview with the Vampire to debut on AMC+ next year. How many times have you seen the movie Interview with the Vampire? What’s your favorite vampire film?