If you need something sweet to brighten up your week, this might do the trick. Pillsbury is teaming up with Cinnamon Toast Crunch (yes, the cereal) for the debut of Ready-To-Bake Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie Dough and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamon Rolls. You’ll find the goodies at grocery stores this month, but they are limited edition so they won’t be around long. What was your absolute favorite cereal as a kid? Do you still eat it now?