“Introducing, Selma Blair” Coming To discovery+

After announcing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in 2018, Selma Blair is giving viewers a more intimate and emotional look at her diagnosis and treatment in the first trailer for Introducing, Selma Blair.

Directed by Rachel Fleit, a filmmaker with her own autoimmune disorder, the film documents the highs and lows of the actress’ shifting treatment and care, including her stem cell transplant and an unexpectedly scary complication. The trailer opens with Blair’s signature sense of humor, admitting that she feels like she’s on a reality show.

(Hollywood Reporter)