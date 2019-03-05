Investigators Offer Reward for Information in the Stabbing Death of a Broward County Resident

Officials in Broward County are offering a $3,000 reward for information regarding the stabbing death of a Pompano Beach man.

Authorities say 47-year-old John Altidor was found suffering from a stab wound at 460 NW 42nd Court Sunday around 10:00 pm.

He was rushed to Broward Health North where he later died.

Officials are currently searching for the suspect and or suspects as well as a motive.

If you have any information regarding this attack, you are asked to call Homicide Detective Jeffrey Curtis at 954-321-4200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Broward Crime Stoppers is offering $3000 for information that leads to an arrest.