Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon sat down on the Billboard “Pop Shop Podcast” to discuss the band’s new single, “Invisible,” their new album, “Future Past,” and Duran Duran’s first hot 100 single to go number one.

It’s been six years since Duran Duran released an album and 2021 marks the 40th anniversary of their first single, “Planet Earth.”

“Invisible” is for those, “who feel they haven’t got a voice,” says Le Bon. The song was inspired by groups such as Black Lives Matter who make themselves visible by speaking out against injustices and not backing down.

When asked about Duran Duran’s first number one on Billboard’s Hot 100, Le Bon recalls “The Reflex” going number one and called the achievement, “a really big deal for us.”

“Future Past” is Duran Duran’s 15th studio album and is due on October 22nd. What do you think of “Invisible?”

(Billboard)