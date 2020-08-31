INXS' Andrew Farriss releasing debut solo EP, 'Love Makes the World,' in October; advance track available now

BMG

INXS keyboardist and songwriter Andrew Farriss will release his debut solo EP, Love Makes the World, on October 2.

Farriss finished recording the five-track collection, which can be pre-ordered now, during the COVID-19 lockdown. The songs include themes focusing on human relationships and the world around us, which, Andrew notes, reflect life during the health crisis.

“I do believe that the pandemic has taught people a lot more to focus and slow down the pace of everything, appreciate time with family, and look at things that matter the most,” Farriss explains. “It feels like the right time to be putting this out. I am really excited because now we have the opportunity to share this music.”

Andrew has released one track from the upcoming EP, “All the Stars Are Mine,” as a digital single and via streaming services.

Love Makes the World finds the Australian musician further exploring the country-roots sound he delved into on his first two solo singles, which were released over the past year or so, while also adding folk elements along with contemporary and experimental influences sounds.

“I have always seen myself as a songwriter more than anything,” says Farriss, who was INXS’ main songwriter along with the band’s late lead singer, Michael Hutchence. “Having a band as talented as INXS, and a superhuman frontman such as Michael, it was a songwriter’s dream. The lessons that I took for writing for INXS into my own career, is that maybe I can do things a little bit differently.”

He adds, “I appreciate all genres. I don’t think you have to necessarily stay in your little box and behave yourself.”

Here’s the full Love Makes the World track list:

“Tears in the Rain”

“My Brother”

“Love Makes the World”

“All the Stars Are Mine”

“First Man on Earth”

By Matt Friedlander

