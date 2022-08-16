INXS celebrating INXS Day today to mark 45th anniversary of band’s first gig

INXS in 1984; Paul Natkin/WireImage

Forty-five years ago today, August 16, the band that became INXS, then known as The Farriss Brothers, played their very first gig at a house party in Sydney suburb of Whale Beach. In commemoration of the milestone, today will be celebrated as INXS Day by the veteran Australian rockers, in association with Petrol Records, Universal Music Group and Rhino Records.

The festivities will “kick” off at 5 p.m. ET with an exclusive hour-long TikTok livestream celebrating the 35th anniversary of INXS’ classic 1987 album Kick that will include a track-by-track look at the record, along with interviews with members of the band and with the group’s their executive music producer, Giles Martin.

Also as part of INXS Day, the band is announcing the release of its 2011 The Very Best compilation in the high-res Dolby Atmos format.

In addition, INXS will release a deluxe digital box-set version of its 1982 debut album, Shabooh Shoobah, as well as two special vinyl editions of the record, this October in honor of its 40th anniversary. A limited-edition clear-vinyl reissue of Shabooh Shoobah can be preordered now at the official INXS online store.

INXS also will mark the 30th anniversary of their 1992 studio effort Welcome to Wherever You Are throughout August by debuting HD versions of music videos for five songs from the album — “Heaven Sent,” “Baby Don’t Cry,” “Taste It,” “Beautiful Girl” and “Not Enough Time” — at the band’s official YouTube channel.

For more details about INXS Day, visit INXS.com.

