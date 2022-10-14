INXS’ third album, ‘Shabooh Shoobah,’ released 40 years ago this Sunday

Atlantic/Rhino

This Sunday, October 16, marks the 40th anniversary of the release of INXS‘ breakout third studio album, Shabooh Shoobah.

Shabooh Shoobah was the Australian band’s first album to be released worldwide, and its first to garner major attention in the U.S., thanks in large part to popular videos for the singles “The One Thing” and “Don’t Change” that went into heavy rotation on the then-fledgling MTV.

Founding INXS keyboardist Andrew Farriss, who co-wrote most of the band’s songs with late frontman Michael Hutchence, tells ABC Audio, “Shabooh Shoobah, was a very important part of our career.”

Farriss recalls that when the band first toured the U.S. in 1983, in support of Shabooh Shoobah, they were surprised to find that many people were already familiar with their music, and he says he realized that it was because of the “national television exposure” INXS was getting thanks to MTV.

“The One Thing” became INXS’ first top-40 hit in the U.S., peaking at #30 on the Billboard Hot 100, while the album reached #46 on the Billboard 200, and wound up being certified Gold by the RIAA for sales of 500,000 in the States.

“The One Thing” video featured the band at a decadent dinner party, and included scenes of the charismatic Hutchence singing the tune in an outfit reminiscent of something The Doors‘ Jim Morrison might have worn.

Interestingly, Farriss says that when INXS played a music-themed TV show in Los Angeles during that early tour, Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek visited them backstage and asked to speak with Hutchence.

Andrew recalls that Manzarek told Hutchence that he’d seen the band on TV and “was overwhelmed,” adding, “You’re the first person I’ve ever seen that reminded me that much of Jim.”

Here’s Shabooh Shoobah‘s full track list:

“The One Thing”

“To Look at You”

“Spy of Love”

“Soul Mistake”

“Here Comes”

“Black and White”

“Golden Playpen”

“Jan’s Song”

“Old World New World”

“Don’t Change”

