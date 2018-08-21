Missing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts has been found dead.

JUST IN: Mollie Tibbetts has been found dead, nearly five weeks after the 20-year-old went missing near Brooklyn, Iowa. https://t.co/iqwyS6qPeg pic.twitter.com/dXbBOMISv0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 21, 2018

Tibbetts vanished after a run on July 18th in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.

Investigators scoured the area, conducted hundreds of interviews and a reward of $366-thousand was offered for information that could help find the 20-year-old.

Details about where the body was located were not released.

The post Iowa College Student Mollie Tibbetts Found Dead appeared first on 850 WFTL.