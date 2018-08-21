Iowa College Student Mollie Tibbetts Found Dead

Missing Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts has been found dead.

Tibbetts vanished after a run on July 18th in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa.
Investigators scoured the area, conducted hundreds of interviews and a reward of $366-thousand was offered for information that could help find the 20-year-old.
Details about where the body was located were not released.

