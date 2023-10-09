Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson talks new solo album, ‘The Mandrake Project’

Credit: John McMurtrie

Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson recently announced he’ll be dropping his new solo album, The Mandrake Project, next year and in a new video he’s giving fans a little more insight into what to expect.

“It’s called The Mandrake Project and, of course, it’s music. But it’s also much, much more,” he shares in the clip. “More than that I’m not gonna reveal for now ’cause it will become self-explanatory and self-evident as we go through and reveal more layers of the onion for you all.”

Dickinson says he’s been working on the album since 2014, although it previously had a different name.

“And it’s had time to grow and mature. And, oh my God, has it ever,” he says. “I think you will be really, really excited. And I hope you love everything that we’ve created for you.”

The Mandrake Project is Dickinson’s first solo album since 2005’s Tyranny of Souls. While it doesn’t have a release date yet, he has already announced some shows in Mexico and Brazil in support of the album. Dates kick off April 18 in Guadalajara, Mexico.

