IRS Going After Ticket Scalpers

The IRS is changing its rules to crack down on ticket scalpers.

The agency has changed its rules so that anyone who makes more than $600 by re-selling tickets will have to report that income to the IRS.

The previous threshold was $20,000.

Ticket prices have exploded in recent years – the average resale price for a ticket to Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” was $1,600.

The new rules go into effect in December.

Have you ever tried to make money by re-selling tickets? How would you change the current system?