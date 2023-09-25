The IRS is changing its rules to crack down on ticket scalpers.
The agency has changed its rules so that anyone who makes more than $600 by re-selling tickets will have to report that income to the IRS.
The previous threshold was $20,000.
Ticket prices have exploded in recent years – the average resale price for a ticket to Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” was $1,600.
The new rules go into effect in December.
Have you ever tried to make money by re-selling tickets? How would you change the current system?
Beth
By Beth
IRS Going After Ticket Scalpers
