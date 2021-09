A debate has started online on whether or not a hot dog in the shape of a round patty is still considered a hot dog. The debate stems from a New Jersey butcher shop that created a hotdog in the shape of a hamburger called the “Round Dog”. According to a poll, 84% agree that it’s still a hotdog and 16% say it’s not. Where do you fall? If you say it is still a hotdog, give us the reason. If you say it’s not a hot dog, tell us why and what you would call it.