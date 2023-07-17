Is Ariana Going To Be Single Again?

Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez have been living apart since January, and according to insiders close to the couple, they are divorcing.

Reportedly, Ariana frequently goes without her wedding band these days. This weekend, she was not wearing it at Wimbledon.

According to a first-hand source who spoke to TMZ, their marriage “is headed for divorce.”

Since Ariana began filming Wicked in December, they have been separated by thousands of miles. According to our sources, there were issues before that.

They reportedly still speak on the phone frequently and are still friends, but the marriage is reportedly over.

