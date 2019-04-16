Is Britney Spears Saying Good Bye To Showbiz?

Rumors are circulating that Britney Spears is planning to retire from entertainment just weeks after checking into rehab.

Ever since her dad suffered a ruptured colon Britney has been struggling to cope and even canceled her Vegas residency.

According to sources, “her friends believe she’s going to quit showbiz for good because without her dad there to push her or have an influence she would be able to take control of her life again.”

Jamie has had control of her business affairs since 2007.

Do you really think that Britney will retire from showbiz? I hope not! I’d like her to rest for a while, but not fully retire!