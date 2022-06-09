Is Britney Walking Down The Aisle Today!?

Britney Spears is planning an intimate wedding to Sam Asghari.

Sources close to the singer tell TMZ the couple will wed Thursday in front of about 100 people. Britney’s brother Bryan is expected to attend, but her parents and sister will not.

Final details on who will give Britney away at the altar are still being worked out, sources say. Spears posted a video of herself with Sam on Wednesday (June 8), and her nails looked wedding-ready as they rode in a Rolls-Royce.

Britney and Sam have been living it up for her birthday with trips to Cabo, Hawaii, Cancun, and Las Vegas. The couple recently met with Donatella Versace, so there is a possibility that she also looked at wedding dresses during their meeting.

Who do you think will walk Britney down the aisle?