Is Bruno Mars officially back in the studio?

Image Group LA/ABCDoes this mean what we think it means? Bruno Mars posted a mysterious photo on Twitter early this morning that has many fans thinking a new album is officially on the way.

The photo is a view of Bruno’s feet propped up on a bench, with keyboard and studio equipment visible in the background. He captioned it with only the tropical drink emoji.

"OMG IS BM4 ON THE WAY," one fan commented. While another wrote, "Yes!!!!! Making more music!!! Cant wait to hear!!"

In response to one fan who tweeted “You’ve got some new tunes for us,” Bruno played coy and wrote, “Ohhh Nooooo...ohhhh no no no noooo.”

So, is that a maybe?

It’s not farfetched to think Bruno could be working on a new album. His last solo venture, 24K Magic, came out in 2016. More recently, he collaborated with Cardi B on the track “Please Me” and with Ed Sheeran and Chris Stapleton on the song “Blow,” from Ed’s No.6 Collaborations Project.

