Is Celine Dion's bestie Pepe Muñoz controlling her life?

John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCCeline Dion and herr “best friend,” dancer Pepe Muñoz, may not be together romantically, but sources tell Page Six her close pal may have too much control over her life.

One source calls Pepe Celine’s “boy toy” and claims she is “in love” with him, despite the fact that he's gay.

“He’s isolating her and people are feeling it,” the source says. “She’s in love with this guy and listens to everything he’s saying. People go to him when they have questions. He’s fully taken over. The only people around her now [are] Pepe, the hairdresser and the stylist.”

Multiple sources tell Page Six that Pepe also helped orchestrate the departure of some of Celine’s senior team, as well as Law Roach, the stylist who transformed Celine into a fashion icon. But another source, who is close to Celine, denies the validity of these claims, calling it the “farthest from the truth.”

“He’s an amazing inspiration for her. He’s inspiring her to take risks. It’s not a bad thing,” the insider says. “He’s not managing her. People change their teams. She’s smart and at the helm of her career. She’s calling the shots now.”

Celine ended her Las Vegas residency this year. She’ll be going on tour in September and releasing a new album later this year.

