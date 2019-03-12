Is Daylight Saving Time Making Us Fat?! I Knew It Wasn’t The M&M’s!

When you think of losing weight you think of your diet and exercise plan, right?

Did you know that you also need to factor in your sleep plan? We lost an hour the other day! I just know I’m going to gain 57 lbs…..

Sleeping can help prevent overeating AND help you burn calories while you sleep. How many calories you burn in your sleep varies from person to person.

The more you exercise and the more muscle you build will also contribute to how much weight you lose while you are sleeping.

Lack of sleep makes it challenging for your body to recover from exercise and lose weight by decreasing growth hormones and increasing the stress hormone cortisol.

How many hours of sleep to do you get on average? I literally have to have at least 9 to function the next day.