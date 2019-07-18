Is Disneyland Empty?

Some visitors to Disneyland have been shocked to see how empty the popular amusement park is this time of year. At least, it appears to be empty. People have been posting pictures from inside. One person commented, “By Disneyland standards, this place is a ghost town.” There could be several reasons for this. Disneyland removed a lot of food carts and concessions to open up pathways. Season pass holders are also blocked during the busy summer months. The park also implemented crowd control plans so the new Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge attractions wouldn’t have massive lines. Reservations were taken to see the addition with specific times to come. With people going to Galaxy’s Edge, wait times at other rides have dropped significantly. If you are planning a trip to Disneyland, you might want to go now. What is the longest time you’ve ever waited to get on a ride at an amusement park?