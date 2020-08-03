Is Ellen Done?

There could be serous trouble for the Ellen Degeneres show! Reportedly, Ellen may want to end her longtime, award-winning daytime TV show. The report follows allegations of racism and sexual abuse from staffers. In a memo to her staff last week, DeGeneres addressed the allegations with the following note, which read, in part: “As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done. Clearly some didn’t,” she wrote, per The Hollywood Reporter. “That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.” But, Brad Garrett from “Everybody Loves Raymond” and Lea Thompson from “Back to the Future” both say Ellen is mean to staff members. Also, there’s a rumor that James Corden might replace her, but her producers say she’s not leaving. What do you think will happen?