Is Elton John announcing a superstar duets project?

Ben Gibson Â© HST Global Limited/Courtesy of Rocket Entertainment

Elton John has announced that he’s, well, making an announcement tomorrow. And from some of the hints he’s posted on social media, it seems like it could be some kind of all-star duets project.

On his Instagram Stories, Elton has posted a sparkling rhinestone star graphic over which a series of names are displayed, including Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, late country legend Glen Campbell, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, alt-rockers Gorillaz, singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile, rappers Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X and Young Thug, Dua Lipa, Australian dance duo Pnau, country star Jimmie Allen, pop singer Charlie Puth, British act Years & Years, British singer/songwriter Rina Sawayama and American pop duo Surfaces.

Of course, Elton and Dua Lipa just released a new single titled “Cold Heart” that was mixed by Pnau. In the past year and a half, Elton also has released singles with Years & Years, Rina Sawayama, Gorillaz and Surfaces. He’s very friendly with Carlile, and he’s just worked on a Metallica cover song with Cyrus. In addition, in the past, he and Puth have both referred to some sort of collaboration that they did.

As for Nicks, Wonder, Campbell and the other artists mentioned, well, Elton pretty much knows everyone, so it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s worked with those folks too.

Based on the artists involved, it’s likely that the project will collect all the collaborations Elton has done since the pandemic, along with some newly recorded tracks.

In 1993, Elton released an album called Duets that featured him collaborating with the likes of Wonder, Don Henley, Bonnie Raitt, George Michael, the late Little Richard and Leonard Cohen, and others.

