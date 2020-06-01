Is Elton John Going Broke?

The cancellation of Elton John’s tour due to the COVID-19 crisis has caused him to layoff his band and some of his staff.

The Daily Mail reports that the lack of touring revenue has left John “bereft,” as the money was supposed to be key in his retirement.

John has laid off his band until a new tour schedule is made. He has also parted ways with members of his domestic staff at his Atlanta, Georgia home.

Elton already had to cancel 34 dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Other dates for later this year are in limbo because of the pandemic.

