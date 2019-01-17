Is Facebook’s 10 Year Challenge Harmless?

Facebook says yest it’s #10YearChallenge is harmless and that it’s not using a viral meme to improve its facial recognition software.

The challenge has been making the round on the social media site as of late.

Users post side-by-side photos of themselves from a decade ago and today.

A writer for Wired recently posited that the exercise could be used by Facebook to see how people age and improve their software accordingly.

Facebook responded to the speculation, noting it didn’t start the challenge and gains nothing from it, other then reminding us of the questionable fashion trends of 2009.