Is It Real Or Memorex?

A zoo in eastern China is denying suggestions some of its bears might be people in costumes after photos of the animals standing like humans circulated online. The sun bears from Malaysia are smaller than other bears and look different but are the real thing, the Hangzhou Zoo said on its social media account. “Some people think I stand like a person,” said the posting, written from the bear’s point of view. “It seems you don’t understand me very well.” Internet users questioned whether the zoo’s bears were real after photos circulated showing one standing upright on slender hind legs. Do you think it’s a huiman in a costume, or is it a real bear.