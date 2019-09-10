Is Jennifer Lopez in talks to headline Super Bowl 54?

Lionel Hahn

Football season has just started...so now it's time for the Super Bowl halftime act rumors to begin as well.

US Weekly reports that according to multiple sources, Jennifer Lopez is in talks to headline the show at Super Bowl 54, which is being held in Miami on February 2. She's got the kind of high-energy, flashy, hit-packed show that the NFL seems to love, and she and her fiance Alex Rodriguez have close ties to the city as well.

As US Weekly notes, the Hustlers star told Entertainment Tonight in July, "Yeah, [I've] thought about the Super Bowl and it's in Miami. It's a big deal, but we’ll see. They make their own decisions over there [at the NFL]."

The Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year was mired in controversy, after many stars allegedly turned down the NFL because of its treatment of Colin Kaepernick and other players who'd chosen to take a knee to protest social injustice.

When Maroon 5 finally accepted the job, fans begged them to drop out, but they didn't. The reaction to their performance -- which also featured rappers Travis Scott and Big Boy from Outkast -- was, at best, lukewarm, though many viewers downright hated it.

Recently, JAY-Z and his Roc Nation company made the controversial move of signing on to be the NFL's "live music entertainment strategist," as well as to assist and contribute to its social activism campaign, Inspire Change.

