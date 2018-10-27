Is Jerry Springer Ready to Launch His Next Act?

He’s entertained audiences for years with everything from the sublime to the ridiculous. Is Jerry Springer ready to become a judge for the final act of his career in television?
Published reports indicate that Springer is talking with NBC Universal about launching a daytime show where he will preside as a judge in small-claims cases.
The Jerry Springer Show ceased operation last spring when the CW network acquired his reruns for afternoon broadcast.
He’ll soon be 75-years-old, is this a good way for Jerry to go after so many years in his former role? Can Springer compete with the likes of Judge Judy and The People’s Court?
He’s entertained audiences for years with everything from the sublime to the ridiculous. Is Jerry Springer ready to become a judge for the final act of his career in television?