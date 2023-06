Jennifer Lawrence recently shared whether she would be open to do another Hunger Games movie.

She said, “Oh, my God – totally!”

She continued, “If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent.”

Reportedly, there is a prequel to the franchise that will be released later this year, but Jennifer won’t be involved with this project because it is set prior to her character’s existence.

