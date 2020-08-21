Is Kylo Ren Getting His Own Star Wars Series or Film?

Attention Star Wars fans, there’s a new rumor out there that you may have you wanting to travel to a galaxy far, far away. Reports are swirling that a Kylo Ren spinoff may be in the early stages of development. It’s not clear whether the project will be a film or series, but it will focus on Ben Solo and his transformation into Kylo Ren. So far it hasn’t been confirmed that Adam Driver, who played Kylo Ren in the films, will be a part of the series which has many thinking the series will be animated. Do you think it would be a good idea to have a Kylo Ren spinoff? Who else would be good for a spinoff?