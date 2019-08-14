Is LG6 coming soon? Lady Gaga shares recording studio photo

ABC/Ed HerreraLady Gaga has taken time out from promoting her new makeup line, Haus Laboratories, to remind everyone that she still has her day job.

On her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Gaga shared a black and white photo of herself in a recording studio, wearing headphones and standing in front of a microphone. The word "Music" is scribbled over the image.

Fans thought that the release of Gaga's sixth studio album might be imminent back in March when, in response to a tabloid story that she was expecting a baby, she tweeted, "Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6." She included a fake ultrasound pic showing a Grammy award, not a baby.

When the new album finally arrives, it'll be the follow-up to Gaga's 2016 album Joanne.

Meanwhile, Gaga is up for two MTV Video Music Awards later this month: Song of the Year and Best Collaboration, both for "Shallow." She'll resume her Las Vegas residency on October 17.

She recently announced that she'll be working with DonorsChoose.org to fund classrooms in Dayton, OH, El Paso, TX, and Gilroy, CA, following the deadly shootings in those cities.

