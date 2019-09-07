Is Listening To An Audiobook Just As Good As Reading?

Since there are times and situations where sitting down with a book isn’t feasible, many of us will turn to the audio version. But is the experience the same? Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley wanted to answer that question, scanning the brains of nine subjects who were tasked with reading and listening to episodes of The Moth. One might expect that since different senses are being used, the results would be different. But that’s apparently not the case. Turns out, whether by eyes or ears, however the story gets inside your head, the words register the same. Are you a fan of audiobooks? What are you doing while listening to them?