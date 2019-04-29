Is Madonna spending $5 million of her own money on BBMAs performance?

Andy Lecompte @andylecompte

Andy Lecompte @andylecompteMadonna will give her new single "Medellín" its broadcast television debut Wednesday night at the Billboard Music Awards, and if a TMZ report is to be believed, she's pulling out all the stops.

According to TMZ, Madonna is shelling out five million bucks of her own money to stage an elaborate production number to highlight the song, including holograms and CGI. The performance will reportedly last nearly seven minutes, and TMZ says it's being described it as "one of the most ambitious performances ever attempted on live TV."

Madonna posted a backstage video of rehearsals over the weekend, where all the accessories she's going to use to transform herself into "Madame X" -- the titular character of her new album -- are laid out. When someone asks the Queen of Pop if she wants to take her shoes off, she jokes, "No! I want my feet to hurt! No, I'm enjoying it! It feels good."

She captioned the video, "Madame X Wants her feet to hurt.........She knows that pain is beauty!

