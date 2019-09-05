Is Mariah Carey "In the Mix" to guest star on "mixed-ish"?

ABC/Heidi GutmanNot only has Mariah Carey written and recorded the new theme song for ABC's black-ish spinoff mixed-ish, but according to its producer, she might be "In the Mix" to guest star on the show as well.

Mixed-ish, premiering on ABC September 24, focuses on the childhood of black-ish character Rainbow Johnson and her mixed-race family. Tracee Ellis Ross, who plays the adult Rainbow on black-ish and is a producer on mixed-ish, dishes on Mariah's involvement.

“She's, like me, a mixed girl,” Ross tells ABC Radio. “And so it was perfect. She had, like, a real personal connection…She wrote this fantastic song and we're hoping she'll also be on the show.”

Ross adds that she hasn’t had a one-on-one conversation with Mariah yet, but they’ve DM’ed with each other. Since mixed-ish takes place in the ‘80s, Mariah wouldn’t exactly be able to play herself, so Ross hints they’re dreaming up a role for her.

“She will probably be a character, which I love and I'm really excited about,” she says. “I think we're working on that now, but I'm not gonna say anything else!”

Of course, Ross already knows a thing or two about working with superstar pop divas: Her mom is Diana Ross.

Mixed-ish, featuring Mariah’s theme song “In the Mix,” debuts Tuesday, September 24 at 9 p.m. ET. It stars Arica Himmel as a young Bow and Tika Sumpter and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Bow's parents.

