Is Marvel Bringing Back Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine?

Hugh Jackman has said he’s done portraying Marvel’s clawed antihero Wolverine – but like any good comic book hero, it sounds like Marvel wants to bring him back for one last hurrah. According to reports, Marvel is rebooting Wolverine and has reached out to Jackman about at least one more appearance in his iconic role. Jackman ‘retired’ his Wolverine character in 2017’s Logan. Word is that The Boys star Karl Urban is being considered to take over the character for the reboot. Do you think Jackman should return as Wolverine, or let Logan be his last performance? What other actors would make a good Wolverine?