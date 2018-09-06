Is Michael Bay Working on a Thundercats Movie?

A recent announcement that Netflix was working with Michael Bay and Ryan Reynolds on a project has spurred rumors of a potential big happening.

The movie budgeted at $150 million is the largest ever for Netflix. The movie is called Six Underground. But is it really something else entirely?

IGN Middle East is reporting that the film is actually an adaptation of Thundercats, the hugely popular cartoon series from the 80s. The movie will be shot in Abu Dhabi, UAE in November of this year.

It’s been 33 years since the Thundercats actually debuted on television. Will there be enough of a fan base that is still interested in such a movie?