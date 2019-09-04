Is new Adele music coming later this year?

XL Recordings/Columbia RecordsThe countdown to new Adele music is on.

Sources tells People that following a tough year – which included her split from husband Simon Konecki – Adele is ready to channel all her heartbreak into some new songs: the follow-up to 2015’s Grammy-winning album 25.

“She is definitely getting ready both mentally and physically to promote new music. It seems it will happen later this year,” one source close to the singer says.

The source adds, “She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.”

In the meantime, she’s been enjoying splitting time between the U.K. and Los Angeles. This summer, she’s taken a few little trips with her and Konecki's six-year-old son Angelo, including a recent vacation in Utah.

“She is so busy, but her life is better-rounded than it was before,” the insider says. “She is very fulfilled being an artist. New music is still a big deal for her, and she feels alive and happy.”

