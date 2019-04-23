Is *NSYNC planning to reunite without Justin post-Coachella?

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AGIs *NSYNC planning to reunite without Justin Timberlake?

Following their well-received surprise Coachella performance with Ariana Grande, sources tell Billboard the group and their team are considering “a more prolonged return” as a foursome.

While plans for a comeback are still up in the air, the April 14 performance proved JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone could successfully command the stage without Justin.

“There’s such a hunger now for great pop, for nostalgia,” one industry source tells Billboard. “It’s almost like a warm, comfortable blanket, especially for the generation that grew up with them, who are now moms and dads. The timing is right.”

Brad Wavra, Senior VP of Touring at concert promoters Live Nation, adds, “The four of them would be great. There’s no denying the talent that Justin has, but the four of them together proved it [at Coachella]: the music sounded great, they looked great, the fan response was awesome and I think that that would be the same all across America.”

Wavra thinks that, like the Backstreet Boys, the foursome could find success in Las Vegas or as part of a package tour; another source believes they could easily sell out arena dates, since it's been more than 15 years since fans have heard their hits live.

*NSYNC has officially been "on hiatus" since 2002. The last time all five members of the group performed together was one-off appearance at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.