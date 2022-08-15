Is Ozzy Osbourne On His Way to Knighthood?

All hail Black Sabbath! That’s what members of the British Parliament are saying as calls heat up for Queen Elizabeth to officially recognize the heavy metal godfathers for their “services to music.”

On August 12, Khalid Mahmood, Labour Member of Parliament since 2001 for Birmingham Perry Barr, shared a letter on his Twitter account co-signed by seven additional leaders asking her Royal Highness to formally recognize the “pioneers of heavy metal music.”

