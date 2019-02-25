Is Pepper Potts Aka Gwyneth Paltrow Returning for Endgame?

We have two months until Avengers: Endgame and all we want to know is, who’s coming back?

Gwyneth Paltrow recently said that she has no plans to continue to play Pepper Potts after Endgame. (So that is our hint that she is IN Endgame)

Then she posted a photo on Instagram of her and Robert Downey, Jr with the caption, you know I will be this guy’s Pepper anytime he needs me #pepperonyforever

On why she doesn’t want to continue in the role she said that she’s a bit old to be in a suit and all that at this point.

Gwyneth has played the role of Pepper Potts for over 10 years.

