Is Pink the next star to book a Vegas residency?

Andrew MacPhersonShe hasn't even finished her Beautiful Trauma tour yet, but Pink is already looking ahead to 2020...and a possible Las Vegas headlining gig.

According to a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pink is considering locking in a series of dates at the Park Theater at Park MGM Las Vegas, the same place where Lady Gaga has her residency.

According to the paper, Gaga's Enigma production at the Park Theater is proof that the venue can handle a production like Pink's, because it involves the same sort of technology Pink uses for her signature aerial acrobatics.

Bruno Mars, Aerosmith and Cher also have ongoing residencies at the Park Theater.

Pink's Beautiful Trauma wraps up in August in the Netherlands. Her new album Hurts 2B Human is out now.

