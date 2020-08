It looks like Sascha Baron Cohen is cooking up something new with his most famous character. Footage has surfaced on TikTok of Cohen filming in the L.A. area as Borat, his Kazakstanian alter ego from the hit 2006 movie. Cohen’s last project was the 2018 Showtime series Who Is America? What do you think Cohen has planned for Borat? Would the original Borat movie fly today?

View this post on Instagram I voted, Great Success. #vote #kazakhelectioninterference @jimmykimmellive A post shared by @ sachabaroncohen on Nov 6, 2018 at 3:32pm PST