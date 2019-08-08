Is Sting being considered to sing the new James Bond theme?

ABC/Paula Lobo

While many superstar British artists have wrapped their golden pipes around James Bond theme tunes -- including Tom Jones, Paul McCartney, Adele, Sam Smith, Duran Duran and Sheena Easton -- one legendary British performer has yet to be tapped: Sting. However, a new rumor suggests that could change very soon.

Marcos Kontze, the editor-in-chief of a Brazilian Bond fan site, recently posted some tidbits of news from the Italian set of the upcoming Bond film, currently known as Bond 25, and one of those tidbits concerns the theme song.

While star Daniel Craig reportedly wants Ed Sheeran to record the theme song, Kontze's source claims, "Producers are still thinking about it." The source then told Kontze, "Sting is also being considered for the title theme."

Sting was reportedly offered the role of the villain, Max Zorin, in the 1985 Bond film A View to a Kill, after David Bowie turned it down. Eventually, Christopher Walken played the part. But while Sting has done songs for lots of films -- from The Three Musketeers, The Thomas Crown Affair and Cold Mountain to Leaving Las Vegas, The Emperor's New Groove and Lethal Weapon 3 -- a Bond theme has eluded him.

However, considering that the film's official title isn't even expected to be announced until October, it could be quite a while before we learn which singer has landed the coveted theme song job.

Bond 25, starring Craig, Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch and Léa Seydoux, is scheduled for an April, 2020 release.

