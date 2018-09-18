Is Sylvester Stallone Killing Off Rocky?

It’s hard to imagine any Rocky or spinoff of the movie franchise without Sylvester Stallone anf the iconic character. But could it happen? The actor and director claimed his next appearance as the boxer – his most recognizable character – in Creed III will be his last. Stallone’s character currently trains the son of Apollo Creed, played by Michael B. Jordan. In a recent interview with RadarOnline, Sly said: “They’re ready to go onto Creed III. Then hopefully I’m gonna turn in my bucket and towel.” Will Creed III be the final Rocky movie? It sure sounds that way. Where does Rocky stand in the pantheon of sports movies?