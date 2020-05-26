Is Taylor Swift herself behind that 'Killing Eve' cover?

ABC/Image Group LASunday, Taylor Swift posted on her socials about the fact that a cover version of her hit "Look What You Made Me Do" was used on that night's episode of the award-winning BBC dramedy Killing Eve. But now fans are convinced that the star herself is behind the cover.

On her socials, Taylor wrote, "VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!!" But Swifties' research claims that the band itself probably doesn't exist, and that Taylor herself produced the cover.

One of the producers credited on the song is Nils Sjöberg, which, as all Taylor fans know, is the pseudonym she used to co-write the hit "This Is What You Came For" with her ex-boyfriend, Calvin Harris. His name is also written on one of the gravestones in the video for "Look What You Made Me Do." The other producer is Jack Antonoff, Taylor's frequent collaborator.

Swifties also believe that the male vocals on the song were actually provided by Taylor's brother Austin Swift, whose Twitter handle was once @thedolphinclub. Also, Jack, Austin and Taylor were reportedly spotted together in the studio back in December, indicating that the cover could have been recorded then.

Plus, the British tabloid The Daily Mail claimed in February that Taylor had asked Killing Eve executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge -- with whom she appeared on Saturday Night Live -- if her brother could sing on the show's soundtrack the following season.

Why would Taylor go to all this trouble? Fans believe it's a way to keep Scooter Braun, the man who owns her masters, from earning any money on the song. He'd only make money if a copy of the original version of the song was sold, but if it's a cover, Taylor makes the money.

VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!! pic.twitter.com/fhkLfOssfm — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale, ABC News

